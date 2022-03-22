MonetaryUnit Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $629,611.19 and $1,000.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00103578 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,631,592 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.