Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Ronald E. Estes Acquires 600 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $10,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 179,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $515.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.
TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
