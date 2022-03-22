Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Ronald E. Estes Acquires 600 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $10,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 179,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $515.74 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.