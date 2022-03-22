Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.20 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $299,799.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars.

