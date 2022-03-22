Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.32. 2,682,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $513.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

