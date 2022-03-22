Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $388,625.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

RMBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 1,103,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.