Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 902 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

