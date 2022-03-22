Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $1,175,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 248,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

