KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 29,295 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 29,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $213,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KLXE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 500,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.