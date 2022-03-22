Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 191,558 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 129,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

