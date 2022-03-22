StockNews.com Upgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to “Buy”

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 928,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,769. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

