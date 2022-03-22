FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 831,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $538.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

