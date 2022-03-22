Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 270,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

