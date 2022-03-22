GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,496. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GAN by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAN. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

