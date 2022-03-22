Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 10,005,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,197,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

