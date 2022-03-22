Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.65 or 0.06974863 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.97 or 0.99790639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042701 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

