Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.54. 1,207,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,490. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $234.70 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.