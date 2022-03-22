PIXEL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,490.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.15 or 0.00892227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00218025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00026763 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

