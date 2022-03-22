Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $466.45. 4,913,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.34. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

