Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.25

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

