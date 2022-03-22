Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will report $420.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $51,543,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 288,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,297. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.