$235.55 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will report $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.60 million and the lowest is $234.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CNMD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 244,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CONMED by 46.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

