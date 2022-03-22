eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 16% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $605,891.16 and $70.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00290866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

