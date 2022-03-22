SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,613,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

