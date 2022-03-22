Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of DEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. 388,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Denbury by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

