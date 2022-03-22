$695.63 Million in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce $695.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.98 million and the highest is $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $749.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 1,514,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.56. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

In other news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $11,610,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $8,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

