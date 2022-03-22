Ink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,601.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $451,823.02 and $25,601.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

