Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $675.00 Million

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to report $675.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.00 million. Caleres posted sales of $638.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caleres.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Caleres by 147.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Caleres by 1,687.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 1,064,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,425. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caleres (CAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.