$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $15.40 million. Veru posted sales of $13.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 574,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,896. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.