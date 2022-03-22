DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.18

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $770,855.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.38 or 0.06997297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,409.68 or 0.99870591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042819 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,670,613 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

