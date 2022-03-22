EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $72.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $993.98. The stock had a trading volume of 34,882,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $894.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $938.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

