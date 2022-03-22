API3 (API3) Price Tops $4.93 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00011609 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $181.94 million and approximately $69.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About API3

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 110,978,134 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

