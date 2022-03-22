Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.50 million to $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.63.

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.89. 583,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,601. Repligen has a 1 year low of $156.27 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

