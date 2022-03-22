Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $97,569,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 350,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,067. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

