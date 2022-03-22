42,729 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 915,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,267. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

