EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 142,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

