-$0.23 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 408,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,711. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

