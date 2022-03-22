Guillermo Rospigliosi Sells 2,870 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guillermo Rospigliosi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 18th, Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

