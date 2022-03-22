Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 4,600,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

