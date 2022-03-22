Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report $908.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $925.22 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,529. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

