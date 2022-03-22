Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post sales of $743.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.27 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $329.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 282,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

