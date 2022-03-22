Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $14.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $20.83 or 0.00049123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,842,250 coins and its circulating supply is 54,809,204 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

