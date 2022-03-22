Throne (THN) Market Cap Tops $38.59 Million

Throne (THN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $3.86 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “THNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.