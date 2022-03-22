Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cnh Capital Co Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 698,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.