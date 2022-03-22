Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.67. 4,180,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

