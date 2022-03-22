Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,136 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

