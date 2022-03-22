$973.68 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $973.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Terex reported sales of $864.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Terex by 196.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 497,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,870. Terex has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

