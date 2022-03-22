Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.