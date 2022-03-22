CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 87,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

