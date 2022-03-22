Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $336.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.72 million and the lowest is $327.68 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.73%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

