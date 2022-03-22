Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Director Purchases $36,300.00 in Stock

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,897. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63. Novan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novan by 14.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

